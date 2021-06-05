Santiago Roncagliolo requests openness of criteria for his novel

MEXICO CITY. The Peruvian writer Santiago Roncagliolo (1975) Yesterday sent a letter to the Mexican businessman Carlos Slim, owner of the Sanborns restaurant chain, asking him to allow the bookstores located inside these stores to sell his most recent novel, And free us from evil, which delves into religious fanaticism, the abuse of power and pedophilia.

I received repeated complaints from my Mexican readers, who could not find it in Sanborns. I forwarded these complaints to the publisher. And she replied that it is the policy of her chain to reject any book that talks about sexual abuse within the Catholic Church, “he explained in the document that was uploaded to Twitter.

I know that you are friends with important writers. You know well that literature is not made to please. Like good therapies, good novels often bring to light the dark themes of our societies so that we can recognize them, make them visible, and confront them. This is especially crucial when it comes to abuse, a crime that takes refuge in social silence.

I would like to ask you not to be an ally of silence. Let readers decide what topics they want – or don’t – want to reflect on. Reading is an indispensable tool to build a more humane and supportive world … And for millions of readers in Mexico, the Sanborns chain is the only access to it. It is up to you that you live up to your own history, and that of a cultural and literary powerhouse like Mexico ”, he pointed out.

CRITICIZE MACHISMO OF PICASSO

BARCELONA. A teacher at an art school in Barcelona organized a protest in a museum dedicated to Pablo Picasso with the intention of shedding light on the Spanish painter’s sometimes callous behavior towards women. María Llopis and seven of her students demonstrated at the Picasso Museum wearing T-shirts that read “Picasso, abuser of women.”

-DPA

Photo: DPA

