Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Miguel Baeza added to UFC Fight Night on June 5

After losing in his return to the Octagon, Argentine Santiago Ponzinibbio already has his next defined rival. The welterweight will face Miguel Baeza at UFC Fight Night on June 5.

The match was confirmed by Combate.com the afternoon of this Thursday.

Ponzinibbio, returned to the Octagon after going through a series of health problems. On his return, he was knocked out by Jingliang li on UFC On ABC 1. The defeat ended a seven-game winning streak. Now, you will have a chance to get your first win since 2018.

Baeza, will seek to extend his undefeated in the MMA. The winner of Contender Series He has won all three of his matches inside the Octagon. In his last fight, he subjected Takashi Sato on UFC on ESPN 18. A victory against Ponzinibbio It would give him greater visibility in the welterweight division.

UFC Fight Night June 5 will be held in a place to be defined.