Santiago Ponzinibbio seeks to regain his place in the UFC welterweight rankings

Argentine Santiago Ponzinibbio is ready to return to the octagon and have ‘the best fight of his career’.

This Saturday, June 5, Ponzinibbio will face undefeated prospect Miguel Baeza at the UFC Vegas 28 event, in a 170-pound fight.

‘The Argentine Dagger’ comes off a heavy knockout defeat in January at the hands of Li Jingliang. This setback frustrated his long-awaited return to the Octagon, after being 26 months without a fight. Inactivity, due to health problems, was felt on their return to the cage.

“This is part of the sport, the best competitor does not always win, I think I am a better fighter than him (Li Jingliang) but that was not my night. I was 26 months out of the cage, without training. I was fighting for my health, I didn’t train for a long time, there was a lot of medication in my body. I don’t like to make excuses, but in this fight I felt inactivity, I started slower and I am more aggressive. Those who know me know of my aggressiveness. ” Santiago Ponzinibbio said during the media day.

The fall against the Chinese ended his streak of seven consecutive victories, the most notable against Mike Perry, Gunnar Nelson and Neil Magny. The last time he won was in 2018, at the Fight Night held in his country, Argentina. A brutal knockout on Magny, which placed him as a contender for the welterweight crown.

“It is a great frustration, of course. My seven wins in a row, I was hoping to win and stretch to eight wins. Get back in the rankings, fight a strong competitor and have a starting shot. I have been working hard for many years, but this sport is hard and these things happen. “

But like he said, he takes those frustrations to create a better version of himself. Now, he says he is much better in all aspects, in optimal conditions to go out to fight a great war and claim.

“I am training very hard, I am better than ever. Staying active is good. The camp went well, I train at ATT with great teammates and coaches. I have good people behind me. This camp was completely different, I fought in January and now in June I’m back. I am 100% healthy, physically, mentally and spiritually. I am ready to do the best battle of my career. “

His professional record in MMA is 28 wins and 4 losses. In the UFC he has 9 won fights, 5 of them are KO completions, and 3 lost fights. While his opponent is undefeated with a record of 10 wins without losses. Within the promoter he has three fights, all won by completion.

“I want to be active, I want to fight, I don’t care who. If I’m healthy, I want to fight, as soon as possible. They gave me this kid for June, okay, it’s a good fight. He’s a prospect, he’s undefeated and he’s a tough guy. When I defeat him, I will show them that I am ready to stay among the best fighters. And ready to have a shot at the belt. “

Fully recovered, and with his sights set on his goal, Ponzinibbio assures that he will go out to put on a show. Hoping for a favorable result that will put his name back into the top of the division.