Santiago Ponzinibbio (Photo: UFC.com)

Argentine Santiago Ponzinibbio joins the list of names willing to save the UFC 249 card.

The card that has not been revealed its location, would have the fight for the light belt between Khabib Nurmagomedov Y Tony Ferguson.

But, the fight could be canceled with Nurmagomedov stranded on Russia due to travel restrictions that went into effect yesterday.

TO Ferguson he was offered to face Justin Gaethje while Dustin Poirier was offered too. Jorge MasvidalFor his part, he was offered to confront Kamaru Usman for the welterweight belt. Fight that could be the new star of the event if it happens.

But with all those options, the welter offered to face Ferguson.

“I think El Cucuy, Tony Ferguson, is one of the most entertaining fighters because he gives everything and I think we would make an epic fight, a great fight”, said Ponzinibbio to MMA Fighting. “We both have this style, we give it our all in our fights, they always have blood and an explosive battle.”

Ponzinibbio he’s on a seven-win streak and hasn’t seen action since he knocked out Neil Magny in the stellar of UFC Argentina in November 2018.

Although he has not been training in the midst of the coronavirus, would be willing to climb the octagon at the opportunity to face Ferguson.

Also, he indicated that it could be the hunted weight fight:

“It could be hunted because I can’t give 155 in 18 days”Ponzinibbio said. “I can do it with time and preparation because I’m a little boy at 170. I’m doing very well in this division and I wasn’t thinking about leaving, but for an opportunity like this, a super fight, I would.”

“I can’t do 155 pounds in 18 days, but weighing 165 pounds, I can do it. I have no doubt that it would be an entertaining fight. It is not my category, but with all this madness and many guys who cannot travel and that I am here in the United States, I would. It would be a great fight for fans and a great fight for him to come back. I would do it. I run every day here and that’s good for hitting everyone there, brother ”. concluded Santiago.