Santiago Ponzinibbio beats Miguel Baeza in explosive stand-up fight

Argentine Santiago Ponzinibbio returns to the winning path by taking away Miguel Baeza’s undefeated at UFC Vegas 28.

From the beginning of the fight both men went looking for the distance to throw blows. Ponzinibbio began to press to close distance and be able to connect Baeza a couple of times. For his part, Miguel remained offensive with kicks to the leg and to the body. The Puerto Rican strategy began to pay off when Santiago’s leg appeared to be compromised. Towards the end of the assault, the Argentine sought to close strong by throwing forward. Santiago tried ten or twelve blows but only a couple penetrated Baeza’s guard.

In the second episode they would return to provide an entertaining combat exchanging blows to the center of the octagon on several occasions. Initially it was Baeza who seemed to take advantage, but little by little Ponzinibbio began to come from behind. The Argentine made it clear that he would leave everything in the cage to seek victory and reverse the inertia of the fight.

Going into the last round of the fight, the faces of the fighters were very different. Baeza looked worried and Ponzinibbio was on fire. Miguel was losing energy as the assault progressed, while Santiago began to be more effective with his punches. In addition, the Argentine defended Baeza’s kicking attempts well and responded with the same coin.

They closed the fight by standing in the center of the cage, exchanging shrapnel. At all times the Argentine got the best part and connected more volume. In the end the effort was reflected in the judges’ scorecards and Ponzinibbio won the fight by unanimous decision.

