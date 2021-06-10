Santiago Ormeño’s father confesses that it hurt them to be rejected by the Mexican National Team

Walter Ormeño father of soccer player Santiago Ormeño of Club Leon in Liga MX, he acknowledged that his family was very hurt by the rejection of the Mexican team for his son, for that reason he decided to go play with the team of Peru.

Also read: Chivas: They discover an alleged corruption network with Guadalajara players

The truth is one thing that hurts, as a father what one has done is support him since he was born. We wanted him to play in Mexico “, were part of the words of Walter Ormeño.

The father of the new Panzas Verdes forward spoke to Radio Unión de Peru, where he made it clear that most of the family is living in Mexico, so they wanted to see Santiago in El Tri.

Also read: Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty lace outfit

“I think he already had his plan (Martino) quite armed. I have known about Funes Mori for several months. That they had called Funes Mori first than my son. Take things as they come. Not to mention guilty and now each one to his own ” Walter Ormeño

Santiago’s dad – PACO VELA (@ PacoVela14) June 10, 2021

Walter Ormeño commented that for months they had known about Gerardo Martino’s preference for Rogelio Funes Mori, which influenced Santiago’s decision to play with the Peruvian National Team in the Copa América.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content