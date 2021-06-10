Santiago Ormeño is called up with Peru for the Copa América

After a year in which he stood out among the top scorers in Liga MX, Santiago Ormeño got his reward. The Argentine strategist, Ricardo Gareca included it in the final list of the Selection of Peru for the America Cup.

The new Club León striker had not been taken into account in friendly matches, much less for the Conmebol Qualifiers, so he has been one of the surprises of the Inca team for the summer tournament.

Although he had made his intention to play with Peru clear, the former Puebla striker had not closed the doors to a possible call with the Mexican National Team, which never came because it was not to Gerardo Martino’s taste.

Together with Yoshimar Yotún and Anderson Santamaría, he is the only Liga MX players who will play the Copa América with Peru, since midfielder Pedro Aquino was not considered, so he could report to Club América earlier than previously thought.