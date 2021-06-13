Santiago Ormeño had his first practice with Peru

MEXICO CITY.

Santiago Ormeño arrived in the city of Lima, to report with the Peruvian national team and join the work prior to the Inca team’s debut in the Copa América to be held from this Sunday in Brazil.

The striker of the ‘Panzas Verdes’ del León appeared before his teammates of the national team at the Videna sports complex, where he dressed in white and red clothing to join the practices.

Ormeño was made available to coach Ricardo Gareca in his first training session this Saturday, with whom he was able to exchange a few words and whom he will have to convince quickly, as there are only a few days left to define who will be the players in the Peruvian offensive.

In addition, the attacker will have before him, the hard task of delivering results immediately, since regular players such as Paolo Guerrero, due to injury and Raúl Ruidíaz, due to technical decision, so the opportunity was opened for the former Puebla player.

The Peru’s team will be starting its participation in the Copa América next Thursday against host Brazil and later he will face Colombia, Ecuador and Venezuela, with whom he shares Group A.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.