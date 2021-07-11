Santiago Naveda rubs Diego Reyes’ shield (Video)

The Club América Eagles beat the UANL Tigres by the minimum in a friendly duel at the Alamodome, in San Antonio, Texas, with a great score from Salvador Reyes.

However, what caught the eye in the goal of “Chava” Reyes was the celebration of the American youth squad Santiago Naveda, because he “rubbed” the shield to Diego Reyes, player of the felines.

After Salvador Reyes scored for the Eagles, “anti” Naveda ran to celebrate with his teammate, without first showing the shield as he passed in front of Diego Reyes, who also came out of the Americanist quarry.

This gesture by Naveda caused the amazement of the azulcrema fans in the networks, because they were given to him because of his passion for the colors of the club.

América is undefeated in their preseason for the United States, as they defeated Santos Laguna and the Rojinegros del Atlas in their previous duels.

