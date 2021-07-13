Santiago Muñoz does not want to renew with Santos Laguna and seeks to emigrate to Europe

Santiago Muñoz, a young striker from Santos Laguna, would not continue in the La Comarca squad for the next 2021 Apertura Tournament of the MX League and would leave in this summer transfer market for soccer in Europe, although the Lagunero club is looking to retain him .

According to information from ESPN, Santiago Muñoz would not want to renew with Santos Laguna for the Apertura 2021 since his intention is to go to Europe and since he only has six months left on his contract, he would have facilities to leave this summer to football on the old continent .

As detailed in the information, in Santos they seek to retain the young forward but they will not have it easy at all since with only six months of contract, it is Muñoz who has the advantage since he can negotiate with the club he wants to define his future.

It should be remembered that months ago he was linked to Newcastle United, Sporting Lisbon and Cercle Brugge; however, the source pointed out that the intention of the district cadre is to finish its process at the club.

Santiago Muñoz in the 2021 Clausura of the MX League with Santos Laguna has scored three goals and has given three goals in 13 games played, accounting for 68% of the total minutes, according to Transfemarkt data.

