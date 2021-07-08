Santiago Giménez’s goal at Cruz Azul vs Pachuca

The Cruz Azul Machine and the Pachuca Tuzos were measured on the court of the Chukchansi Park Stadium in Fresno, California, in the United States in a preseason match prior to the start of the 2021 Apertura of the MX League.

And it was Cruz Azul that took the lead in the match against Pachuca with a great goal from Santiago Giménez in the 23rd minute of the first half with a cross shot that left the Tuzos goalkeeper without options and that drove the cement fans crazy and that gave the advantage to the squad led by Juan Reynoso.

Cruz Azul comes from equaling one goal with FC Juárez in their first preseason game after winning the Clausura 2021 of the MX League by beating Santos Laguna, so now against Pachuca they are looking for their first victory in friendly duels .

23 & # 39; GOOOOOOOOL of La Machine scored by Santiago Giménez. 1 – 0 – BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) July 8, 2021

For its part, Pachuca comes from losing 2-1 against Atlante, in addition to defeating Pumas 4-2 and drawing 3-3 with Xolos Tijuana, so it will seek its second victory in the current preseason against La Maquina.

