Santiago Giménez is an option to replace Hirving Lozano

A few hours ago, the Mexican team made known the health status of Hirving lozano after suffering a deep injury in the game before Trinidad and TobagoUnfortunately, the Napoli striker will not be able to play for the rest of the tournament.

Faced with this hard loss for Gerardo Martino and with the regulations that dictate that no National Team can replace a player once the tournament has started, the team management would send a letter to Concacaf to make an exception.

If the answer is positive, the Argentine strategist will have to choose between the players who were discarded from the pre-list, considering that several of them are with the Olympic Selection.

According to David Medrano, the options are Santiago Gimenez Y Jairo torres, players who are in preseason with their teams. It should be remembered that Javier Hernández was in the pre-list, but at the moment he is recovering from an injury, in addition to the extra-court issue that keeps him away from ‘Tri’.