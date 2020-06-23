Latin America will have a privileged place in the seventh year of the FIA ​​Formula E, the prestigious world championship for electric cars. The good news comes after the approval of the provisional calendar by the FIA ​​World Motor Council, announcing Santiago de Chile and Mexico City as the first two valid of the serial in its 2020-2021 season.

This confirmation comes after the announcement about the future of the sixth season – which is still underway – and which will end with six races in nine days during the month of August at the Tempelhof airport in Berlin.

After the aforementioned opening of the season in the picturesque Parque O’Higgins in Santiago on January 16, 2021, the series moves to Mexico City on February 13 for what will be the sixth race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez. From there the championship travels directly to Saudi Arabia for another double round at Ad Diriyah (February 26 and 27), and then to Sanya, China, (March 13) before returning to Europe to compete in Rome (April 10) ) and Paris (April 24).

Then Formula E will return to the famous streets of Monaco on May 8. The category will then depart for Seoul, in South Korea, for the first time on May 23 and is also scheduled for a round on June 5 with a scenario to be confirmed. Later he returns to the Old Continent, more precisely to Germany, on June 19, to race in Berlin, which will become the only city that has organized an E-Prix in the seven history seasons of Formula E.

The championship will be completed in style with a race in New York in the United States on July 10 followed by a double round in London, England on July 24 and 25.

Here is the provisional schedule for the 2020/2021 season:

January 16, 2021

Chile

Santiago de Chile

February 13, 2021

Mexico

Mexico City

February 26-27, 2021

Saudi Arabia

Diriyah

March 13, 2021

China

Sanya

April 10, 2021

Italy

Rome*

April 24, 2021

France

Paris

May 8, 2021

Monaco

Monaco*

May 23, 2021

South Korea

Seoul *

June 5, 2021

To be confirmed

To be confirmed

June 19, 2021

Germany

Berlin

July 10, 2021

U.S

New York

July 24-25, 2021

Britain

London*

*. Subject to approval of the circuit