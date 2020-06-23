Latin America will have a privileged place in the seventh year of the FIA Formula E, the prestigious world championship for electric cars. The good news comes after the approval of the provisional calendar by the FIA World Motor Council, announcing Santiago de Chile and Mexico City as the first two valid of the serial in its 2020-2021 season.
This confirmation comes after the announcement about the future of the sixth season – which is still underway – and which will end with six races in nine days during the month of August at the Tempelhof airport in Berlin.
After the aforementioned opening of the season in the picturesque Parque O’Higgins in Santiago on January 16, 2021, the series moves to Mexico City on February 13 for what will be the sixth race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez. From there the championship travels directly to Saudi Arabia for another double round at Ad Diriyah (February 26 and 27), and then to Sanya, China, (March 13) before returning to Europe to compete in Rome (April 10) ) and Paris (April 24).
Then Formula E will return to the famous streets of Monaco on May 8. The category will then depart for Seoul, in South Korea, for the first time on May 23 and is also scheduled for a round on June 5 with a scenario to be confirmed. Later he returns to the Old Continent, more precisely to Germany, on June 19, to race in Berlin, which will become the only city that has organized an E-Prix in the seven history seasons of Formula E.
The championship will be completed in style with a race in New York in the United States on July 10 followed by a double round in London, England on July 24 and 25.
Here is the provisional schedule for the 2020/2021 season:
January 16, 2021
Chile
Santiago de Chile
February 13, 2021
Mexico
Mexico City
February 26-27, 2021
Saudi Arabia
Diriyah
March 13, 2021
China
Sanya
April 10, 2021
Italy
Rome*
April 24, 2021
France
Paris
May 8, 2021
Monaco
Monaco*
May 23, 2021
South Korea
Seoul *
June 5, 2021
To be confirmed
To be confirmed
June 19, 2021
Germany
Berlin
July 10, 2021
U.S
New York
July 24-25, 2021
Britain
London*
*. Subject to approval of the circuit