When he was 40 years old, the Colombian musician Santiago Cruz felt a kind of uneasiness that led him to compose “Hay Días”, a song in which he accepts that he has hit rock bottom and asks his loved ones not to abandon him.

“I do not separate the person from the composer because for me composition is a very therapeutic, very experiential subject,” Cruz said in a recent interview conducted by video call from his house near the town of La Calera, in Colombia.

Cruz saw that emblematic age as the cash cut to analyze what he had done and what he still had to do, his successes and his mistakes. He had faced addiction problems more than a decade ago and, with two young children, the future made him very anxious.

“At the end of the day, (the song) ends up being a call for help because we all have vulnerabilities and there are many of us who are aware of those vulnerabilities and know that we can’t do it alone, that eventually we need to reach out and someone be there,” he said. the musician, who has been sober for more than 13 years.

He stressed that at times like those that happened when composing “There are days,” or those that could be quarantined for the coronavirus, it is important to find comfort in loved ones: “Asking for help is never going to be a sign of weakness, everything otherwise. Asking for help is one of the greatest signs of human strength. “

“Those reflections are very human, they end up amplified in the scene of the pandemic because obviously we are being challenged in our human experience,” he added.

Cruz, originally from Ibagué, began his confinement on March 12 with his wife and children Salvador, almost 5 years old, and Violeta, 6. The children are taking distance classes from their Montessori school.

“They do not adapt so much to the subject of the virtual class, I still feel that they are too young for that,” he said. “The issue of communication through the screen requires a talent that not everyone has.”

At the beginning of the video for “Hay Días”, which he made with the help of his children and which he released at the end of April, a sofa adorned with a Mexican embroidery folder by Tenango de Doria, of the ethnic group, can be seen in Cruz’s room Otomí of the central state of Hidalgo.

“I have been able to do several tours of Mexico and you don’t know the gifts. I have to get used to going with an empty suitcase to Mexico because I always come back with a quantity of beautiful gifts, “said Cruz, who also thanked the mezcal and mole they have given him.

The song will be part of his next album, which is already well advanced.

Cruz also has a podcast in which he has had as a guest the writer of “One always changes the love of his life (for another love or for another life)”, Amalia Andrade, and the footballer Carlos “Pibe” Valderrama.

“He gave me not to be a journalist, because I highly respect the trade to put myself in those shoes, but I do like to talk to people who I find interesting and I like to know their points of view,” he said.

As for the pandemic, he hopes that it will lead the world to change. The normality in which we lived was “perverse” because it was unequal, he pointed out, and issues such as poverty and climate change cannot be neglected.

“It is a huge opportunity, very painful because there are people who are having a very bad time and there are many people dying,” he said. “But at the end of the day it is an opportunity to rethink the way in which we relate to ourselves, because they are forcing us to shut up and see each other, to rethink the way we relate to others and above all to rethink how we we relate to the planet. “