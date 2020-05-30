In recent months, Santiago Arias was the direct competition for Kieran Trippier as Atlético de Madrid’s right back, so much so that one and the other almost alternated in the starting line-ups of Diego Pablo Simeone.

For example, in the section from September 25 to November 6, with a total of ten games played, the Colombian played five starting games and the British the rest, but even Arias had more minutes, taking into account that against Sevilla He entered the break to complete one of his best rojiblanco clashes.

Now the situation is very different for the Colombian team man. He did not enter the call in the last five games consecutively, since his last start in Valencia when he was replaced at minute 67. What’s more, it is no longer the first alternative for Trippier, but the last, also surpassed by Sime Vrsaljko, from returned to competition last January after a year of absence due to a knee injury.

With the end of the season so close, the eleven remaining days of LaLiga Santander take an undoubted significance in his future as a mattress, without the journey that neither the team nor he expected in his second year together.

As if to add more fuel to the fire, the Spanish team notified Gremio that they want the return of Brazilian winger Caio Henrique, to have more variations in the left zone. Of course, its process to obtain nationality is stopped by the coronavirus pandemic and if it is not completed, it should occupy a place of non-community.

The League only allows three in the squad and Atlético have Lodi, Felipe and Arias there. The logical thing would be to remove the Colombian, taking into account that there are two other cards in his position, and to put the Brazilian to reinforce his band.

The truth is that the future of Antioquia is unknown, for now he has played eleven of the 38 games this season, nine of them as a starter, and gave an assist (draw one against Sevilla).

