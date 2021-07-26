It was one of the best news of the first friendly of the summer of Atlético de Madrid, the one played on Friday against Numancia in El Burgo de Osma.

He returned to playing more than nine months after playing for the last time.

The Colombian was seriously injured in a match with his national team, which prevented him from playing in the Bayer Leverkusen, where he had landed on loan from Atlético de Madrid.

After finishing his recovery in Madrid, the coffee grower had minutes again in the clash against Numancia. His entry to the field was accompanied by a loud standing ovation from the stands. A reward for so much time of work and suffering to be able to step on a playing field again. And of course, the footballer could not be happier.

“I have dreamed of this moment for nine months, since my injury happenedThank God I have been able to do what I love so much and also come back with a triumph. Thanks to all the people who supported me, who helped me in this process, who sent me messages. Santiago Arias returned ”, wrote the player on his social networks.

YOUR FUTURE, IN THE AIR

Now will be the time for the Colombian to pick up his pace in training sessions and games, before the club and himself make a decision regarding his future. Because right now, there are three right-backs on the Atlético squad, but it is true that the continuity of Trippier, whom Manchester United wants, and Vrsaljko, it is not at all clear.

In addition, Arias has another handicap, which is being from outside the EU, a condition that, in addition to him, Felipe already has on the staff (in the process of obtaining dual nationality), Philip, I gave it, Nehuén

Perez and, for now, his own Trippier, although LaLiga is studying the possibility that the British who were playing in Spain before Brexit was a reality do not occupy non-EU positions.