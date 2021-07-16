Santiago Arias does not give up

07/16/2021 at 8:01 PM CEST

Horror images were experienced in the Metropolitan of Barranquilla. The camera focused on Santiago Arias’ terrifying injury that October 2020. His tibia fracture prevented him from playing more than one game with Bayer Leverkusen, the club where he was on loan. Almost a year later and 100% recovered, the winger is back working hard and wants to hold on to his position at Atlético.

He knows that it is a daunting task: Kieran Trippier is the absolute owner of the position and Vrsaljko has his back well covered. A dim light of hope shines on him in the background: the Englishman would like to return to the Premier League. Competing with the Croatian would be something more achievable.

Another handicap is his documentation situation: Arias is extra-community. Atlético would already take the places with Felipe, Lodi and Nehuén Pérez, although the latter could leave the club. The Colombian will not be short of loan offers, although his goal will be to impress Simeone.