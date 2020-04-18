Although he acknowledges that the “spirit of the initiative is beautiful”, the actor described the idea as “eccentric” and questioned how many markets could be bought with the logistics of setting up that charity event.

In several trills, Santiago expressed that it is “unnecessary and inappropriate” to mount some artists in a helicopter, in addition to strongly criticizing the name of the campaign: ‘#DoyPositive’, which, for him, represents a “lack of empathy”.

Entrepreneurs from the entertainment sector in Medellín, who are behind the issue, chose that name thinking of “testing positive for solidarity, empathy and hope.”

The “aeroconcert” has sparked a whole controversy on Twitter, where many join the feeling of the protagonist of ‘El man es Germán’ and They also refuse to be forced to listen to reggaeton and popular music, as you can read in the following trills that represent some of the most common criticisms that are read on the social network.

#DoyPositivo will take place this Sunday, April 19, in the Antioquia capital; The presentations will be broadcast on television, radio and digitally.

Those who want to contribute to this social campaign can do so by purchasing a symbolic ticket through LaTiquetera, where donations to different foundations are enabled, starting at $ 15,000.

