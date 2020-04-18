Although he acknowledges that the “spirit of the initiative is beautiful”, the actor described the idea as “eccentric” and questioned how many markets could be bought with the logistics of setting up that charity event.

How many markets can you buy with this?

Do you really think we are for these eccentricities?

There are people starving. https://t.co/UrKNMiRjZq – Santiago Alarcón U (@Santialarconu) April 16, 2020

I think the spirit of the initiative is nice.

But it is very eccentric in any case to take some artists in a helicopter, eccentric and unnecessary. https://t.co/NvmtktUP1M – Santiago Alarcón U (@Santialarconu) April 17, 2020

In several trills, Santiago expressed that it is “unnecessary and inappropriate” to mount some artists in a helicopter, in addition to strongly criticizing the name of the campaign: ‘#DoyPositive’, which, for him, represents a “lack of empathy”.

Medellín has demonstrated an incredible power of solidarity.

But I consider the aeroconcert absolutely unnecessary.

(the helicopter concert)

Unnecessary and inopportune.

But I think so! #doypositive – Santiago Alarcón U (@Santialarconu) April 17, 2020

And let’s not even talk about the name of the campaign. https://t.co/yCBsOCxX9G – Santiago Alarcón U (@Santialarconu) April 17, 2020

I appreciate your message.

But everything still seems silly to me.

And do you also know what it means to test positive today?

There is also a lack of empathy in the name.

But I think so. https://t.co/idZnbsx9xW – Santiago Alarcón U (@Santialarconu) April 17, 2020

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Entrepreneurs from the entertainment sector in Medellín, who are behind the issue, chose that name thinking of “testing positive for solidarity, empathy and hope.”

The “aeroconcert” has sparked a whole controversy on Twitter, where many join the feeling of the protagonist of ‘El man es Germán’ and They also refuse to be forced to listen to reggaeton and popular music, as you can read in the following trills that represent some of the most common criticisms that are read on the social network.

As if things weren’t already stressful, are we now going to be stunned by those howls? What fault do we have? Xq the punishment? Es who is jessiuribe? Can’t this Mike go out without the girlfriend? So, apart from mask, I have to cover my ears 😩 https://t.co/SVrwcXYL6C – 123xMi (@ 123_x_mi) April 17, 2020

Jessi Uribe has violated quarantine, came from abroad to spend isolation in Medellín, then appeared quarantined in Bucaramanga and now returns to Medellín ?? They have a crown, but no virus? https://t.co/FsTr7fhdmq – Sensata (@Alcadima) April 17, 2020

What a brilliant idea … no, well … no, people do not want the ridicule on the air, they want and need to satisfy other needs, also, who said that we all want to hear them … and more of the annoyance of Jessi Uribe 🤮🤮🤮 – Centella1976 (@ Centella19761) April 17, 2020

Pair of morons @Greeicy_rendon and @jessiuribe a resounding NO to their music but if they are smart, they contribute in a better way for people who currently need a plate of food, markets, etc … they bite their ass for being able to receive likes, audience, etc. etc. – Andreww96 (@ 27andrew13) April 17, 2020

Imagine people hungry and having to put up with Jessi Uribe with a megaphone singing in a helicopter. – pana dero 🥖 💵💵 (@masturvito) April 17, 2020

It seems incredible to me that they are doing this type of event. Concert from the air. @DoyPositivo reviewing and nothing more than 8 million has been raised. How many markets are that? Amazing that artists lend themselves to that #JessiUribe @MikeBahia @Greeicy_rendon @FelipePelaez – Mónica Vallejo (@monivallejo) April 17, 2020

Let’s see if I understood .. 1. The #QuedateEnCasa does not apply to everyone.

2. Mandatory #SocialIsolation is not mandatory.

3. Gathering people in a helicopter is the trick to create awareness, ignoring orders from the national level @IvanDuque @MinSaludCol #DoyPositivo https://t.co/T8ruSrfOe3 – Magda (@magdalpinedar) April 17, 2020

I do not know what is more ironic, that a campaign called #DoyPositivo comes out in the middle of a pandemic, that consists of concerts by helicopter or the waste of resources to carry it out, or the fact that they think that people prefer to have concerts instead of food at home. 😒🤦🏻‍♀️ – Vanessa (@VanessaIzdo) April 17, 2020

And why are they going to force us to listen to reggaeton and cantina music from a helicopter?

Why don’t they invest that talk by going up to help the territories forgotten by the state and which are the ones that need the most? @AlcaldiadeMed – Katerine. (@katesaldam) April 17, 2020

Is it really a motivating issue to test positive at one of these times? 🤦🏻‍♀️ You cannot imagine the fear and anguish that you feel every time someone tests positive in a situation like this. Zero empathy in this initiative … Zero! We haven’t learned anything – Soniα I Rojαs D (@soniairojas) April 17, 2020

From the name it seems to me a mistake! 🙄🙄 Play on words… Am I positive? Don’t screw! – Karla Asilah (@Karlaarcila) April 17, 2020

#DoyPositivo will take place this Sunday, April 19, in the Antioquia capital; The presentations will be broadcast on television, radio and digitally.

Those who want to contribute to this social campaign can do so by purchasing a symbolic ticket through LaTiquetera, where donations to different foundations are enabled, starting at $ 15,000.

.