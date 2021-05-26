Santiago Abascal gives the surname “Otegi” to a prominent member of the PP

Santiago Abascal in an intervention in the Congress of Deputies in October 2020. (Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The differences between PP and Vox, publicly at least, seem increasingly wide and there are several examples of this on Twitter in recent days.

Santiago Abascal has shared part of a piece of news in his account on the blue bird social network in which the PP spokesperson in Congress, Cuca Gamarra, whom he has renamed “Cuca Otegi”, spoke of the visit of the leader of Vox to Ceuta.

The representative of the extreme right has been in Ceuta during the important migratory and humanitarian crisis between the Government of Spain and that of Morocco.

This Monday, and despite the prohibition of holding a public act by Justice, the Vox leader traveled to the autonomous city to participate in a press conference in a public square of the autonomous city. A press conference that he had to give inside a hotel due to the protests that broke out in the area.

Regarding Abascal’s visit to Ceuta, Gamarra said that “everyone is responsible for their actions”: “My statement is very clear. We act differently because we consider that what the moment requires is to act differently ”.

And the leader of Vox has responded by making a comparison with the time in which the terrorist group ETA acted in the Basque Country: “I remember when the Basque city councils approved motions against the PP for provoking, for existing. “He must have done something,” they murmured later, when a provocateur ceased to exist. ‘Each one is responsible for their actions,’ Cuca Otegi now says in reference to the attack on VOX in Ceuta ”.

