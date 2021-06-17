Santi Tarrío and Lucas Vacarisas will fight for victory in the Challenge of Spain

Santiago Tarrío. (© Golffile | Phil Inglis)

Good day of the movement for ours in the Challenge of Spain (Iberostar Real Club de Golf Novo Sancti Petri, Cádiz). Santiago Tarrío (-14) will go out one more Sunday with options to lift the trophy, which could be the second title of the last three weeks. The Galician starts from third position, two strokes from Scotsman Ewen Ferguson and Frenchman Frederic Lacorix.

Tarrío stalks the leaders of the Challenge of Spain

Today he signed a sensational 67-shot card, with a streak of four consecutive birdies between holes 11-14. “I made a very good serve at 11 to make the birdie, at 12 I almost made an eagle and then two good putts at 13 and 14; but above all great par at 15 with the ball in fried egg in bunker and ten meter putt for par.

I know that people here do very little and that I will have to play very, very well to be at the top. I will try to play well and I hope to continue in this positive dynamic ”.

Javier Sainz takes more than a weight off his shoulders

The one who is before his first great opportunity is the Catalan Lucas Vacarisas (-13). Today he delivered a lap of 70 strokes and tomorrow he will come out three strokes from the lead.

“Today has been a very calm day. The truth is that I have played quite well. A pity the section from 13 to 15 that I added +1 and could have done -1 or -2. Tomorrow to look for a good return, I am playing well, so let’s see if we can get the bell.

Vacarisas once again successfully passed the ‘Test of 10’ in Sancti Petri

To date, his best position on this circuit in the 18th position achieved twice this year (Challenge de Cádiz and Dormy Open). By the way, he will share the game with the Belgian Kristof Ulenaers, winner last Sunday.

Another of the great news of the day has left her Borja Virto (-eleven). The Navarrese has made 66 strokes and has climbed to 18th position, tied with Emilio Cuartero that today has made 68 strokes.

