Santi Rodríguez’s anger with what he has seen in recent weeks

Santi Rodríguez’s anger in ‘laSexta Noche’. (Photo: laSexta)

The comedian Santi Rodríguez staged this Saturday on laSexta Noche the anger he has with the restrictions that have existed in recent days and throughout Holy Week.

“I don’t understand that French people can come to Spain and I can’t take my daughter to Seville and have to leave her in the first place she can catch a train. You wear it trembling because they don’t ask me where I am going when I am simply going to take my daughter to study, ”he said.

Rodríguez assured that there are things that have not been done well. For example, he also complained that he had to perform in theaters with a thousand people with just over a hundred spectators. “Then you travel in the subway, in the AVE or in a plane and they are to burst,” he pointed out.

“For a year the measures at all levels have been that the theaters should be closed and many preventive measures put in place, which are fine. But then you see these kinds of examples in which they don’t take care of themselves and they humbly asked me if things have been done well, at all levels, ”he said.

Rodríguez, on the other hand, was proud of the reaction that a large part of the population has had: “I keep the positive, which is that the majority of citizens are setting an example of sanity, education and civility.”

For this, he asked that we must avoid political confrontation and help each other by pitching in.

“We are the ones who have to get out of this because the political class in general is disappointing me a lot, they keep forgetting that how essential it is to overcome this,” concluded the comedian.

