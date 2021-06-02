Santi Mina faces eight years in prison for an alleged crime of sexual assault

The Third Section of the Provincial Court of Almería will host the oral hearing against Santi Mina, current Celta de Vigo footballer, for an alleged crime of sexual assault in the vicinity of a nightclub in Mojácar (Almería) in 2017. The Prosecutor’s Office asks for eight years in prison for the Vigo striker, ten years of probation and a restraining order of 500 meters from the victim during the same time.

The Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) ensures that it only remains for Mina’s defense to present its brief for said Section to issue its own order to open an oral trial. The accusations have already registered theirs, so there is still no date for the trial.

Everything happened on June 16, 2017 at 04:30 a.m. in the vicinity of a Mojácar nightclub. Presumably, Santi Mina took advantage of the fact that his friend, also a soccer player David Goldar, was having sex with another woman to satisfy his “sexual appetite”, despite the “manifest contrary will” of the alleged victim.

The accused entered a caravan when his friend and the woman were inside. Santi Mina then allegedly told her that he liked her “a lot” and that they should “do something,” to which she flatly refused.

According to EFE, the prosecution of the Public Ministry affirms that Santi Mina would have left the vehicle at that moment to enter shortly after and sexually assault her. As a consequence of the alleged assault, the victim currently presents severe anxiety and depressive symptoms, in addition to the fact that his daily life has been “Very affected”, suffering from chronic post-traumatic stress.

The Public Ministry asks for an eight-year prison sentence for an alleged crime of sexual assault. Furthermore, sRequest a restraining order of 500 meters for ten years, as well as a measure of probation for the same time. Santi Mina spent the night of the events in a Civil Guard cell.

For its part, the Prosecutor’s Office has proposed David goldar only as a witness for the oral hearing. Therefore, the Public Ministry has excluded him from the accusation despite the fact that at the end of December 2019 the Court of Instruction number 1 of Vera (Almería) agreed to initiate a summary for an alleged case of sexual assault.