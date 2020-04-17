Charismatic and loved by all, to Santi Cazorla life and soccer had given him back much of what had been taken from him long ago. The Asturian lived a second youth in the Villarreal, shining on the playing field after recovering from an injury that almost cost him his professional career and that could even leave him with consequences for life.

And it is that the trajectory of the talented Spanish player has been marked by several misfortunes to which now another can add. The thing is that the great moment I was going through Cazorla before until the break due to the coronavirus allowed him to dream of playing the next Eurocup, which was going to be held this summer. But the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has forced UEFA to postpone the continental event, so its presence in the tournament is complicated, especially since it is already 35 years old and 15 months from now many things can happen .

South African World Cup was lost

A Cazorla who knows perfectly well what it is to miss a great date with the National Team due to bad luck. In 2008 he was champion of Europe with Spain and remained fixed in La Roja, but an unfortunate Injury deprived him of attending the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. It is a thorn that is stuck, as you have recognized several times. After that, he returned to the national team and also won the 2012 European Championship, his second title with Spain.

His misfortune doesn’t stop there. In 2016, a very serious ankle injury it almost drives him away from football. He was an Arsenal player, with whom he ended up terminating his contract because he did not see the light at the end of the tunnel. After many operations and treatments, his tenacity and his desire to feel like a soccer player allowed him to return to the pitch with Villarreal, where he continues to dazzle. In fact, its spectacular level invited him to dream of the Euro Cup in 2020, but the fact that it is finally played next year may take away options …