On June 20, 2019, Santi Burgoa was saying goodbye as co-presenter of ‘Cuatro al día’. A year later, the journalist signed for Telemadrid to join ‘Madrid Directo’ in its weekend edition together with Yolanda Maniega, who until now presented the program alone, as reported by the Yotele portal.

Santi Burgoa, in ‘Four a day’

The news and news space began to be broadcast also on Saturdays and Sundays when the coronavirus crisis began. Now, the regional chain has decided to keep it on air seven days a week and Santi Burgoa reinforces this plot. During these months, Burgoa had devoted himself to his other facets as a voice actor and university professor.

Only four months

Burgoa, born in Valladolid, has worked in other media such as Cadena SER, Radio Televisión de Castilla y León, laSexta and Trece, almost always linked to sports news. In Aragón TV he presented the event program ‘Investigación Abierta’. In 2019 he began presenting ‘Four a day’ with Carme Chaparro, but he lasted just four months in office. Chaparro was replaced shortly after to make way for the current driver of the space, Joaquín Prat.

The name of Burgoa came to light in the world of the heart after confirming, in the course of ‘Big Brother VIP’, his relationship with Alba Carrillo. The model then released and the presenter discreetly sent her several messages of encouragement during the reality show. Currently they are still together as a couple, Carrillo maintains her position as a collaborator at the ‘fresh’ table ‘It’s already noon’.