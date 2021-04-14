Santi Aldama takes the step: he is presented to the NBA Draft

After a major season, in which he has averaged 21.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and has remained on the verge of playing the March Madness, the 20-year-old Spanish player Santi Aldama has made his candidacy for the next NBA Draft. “I have decided to have my name be in the 2021 Draft while maintaining my college eligibility. I have always dreamed of becoming an NBA player and am ready to take the next step in my basketball career.”, expressed in an official statement, shared through its official Twitter page. In this way, Aldama, who appears in the 57th position in the ESPN Mock Draft, but in many others, quite a few positions lower, could join Usman Garuba in the roster of eligible for the teams of the best league in the world of face to the next course.

So far, the talented player, 2.11 meters tall but with the ability to move around the entire court and with a very good wrist, had not made clear his next professional moves at any time. In a career in which his academic training always prevailed above everything else, after his recent performances the rumors had exploded. His name was beginning to be on the agendas of many NBA franchises, but also in that of leading teams at the European level. With all this, and true to its values, in the same statement, Santi also emphasizes everything he has been able to experience in his university stage, with heartfelt thanks: “I would like to thank my coaches Hardy and Ivo for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be part of this great program (of academic and sports reconciliation). I would also like to extend my thanks to the entire Loyola technical team and my teammates for pushing me to be better every day, on and off the slopes, “he adds.