Santi Aldama sneaks into the first round of the NBA Draft 2021 and they will play in the Memphis Grizzlies!

If with Usman Garuba We can say that we expected him to be chosen in a higher position in the NBA Draft 2021 (he was chosen at number 23), quite the opposite occurs with Santi Aldama, who has managed to sneak into the first round after being chosen by the Utah Jazz at number 30.

The Canarian power forward was immediately transferred to Memphis Grizzlies, which was the team that loved him, hence his high choice in the draft compared to initial forecasts. Let’s remember that Aldama is coming off a fantastic season at Loyola University. He is the third Spanish pivot to land on the Tennessee team. The other two did not go at all bad, some such Marc and Pau Gasol …