Santfeliuenc win 2-0 in their stadium against Sants

04/24/2021 at 9:37 PM CEST

The Santfeliuenc added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-0 against him Sants this saturday in the Municipal Les Grases. The Santfeliuenc He faced the duel with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 0-0 in the last match held against the Figueres. On the visitors’ side, the Sants reaped a zero tie against the Joined Esportiva Valls, adding a point in the last match held in the competition. With this result, the Sanfeliuense group is third, while the Sants he is fifth at the end of the game.

The first part of the confrontation began in a favorable way for the Santfeliuenc, who inaugurated the luminous with a goal of David toro, thus ending the first half with a 1-0 in the light.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the Sanfeliuense team, which put more land in between with a goal of Orange tree on the verge of the end, in 95, ending the match with the score of 2-0.

The referee showed four yellow cards to the Sants (Abdul, Ot Serrano, Michu Y Sunday). He also showed a red card to the visiting team, which caused the expulsion of Michu (2 yellow). On the contrary, the home team left the game clean of cards.

With this result, the Santfeliuenc he gets 29 points and the Sants with 25 points.

The teams will continue to play their following matches in the Second Phase of the Third Division: Sants will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against him CF Pobla de Mafumet in his fiefdom, while the Santfeliuenc will play against him CF Peralada out of home.

Data sheetSantfeliuenc:Toni Lechuga, Garcia, Mario, Sani, Joan Rubio, Kevin, Valero, Daniel Peña, Jonathan Collado, David Toro and RomoSants:Antonell Aran, Gerard Batalla, David Cura, Abdul, Rubi, Bejarano, Ot Serrano, Iván García, Torres, Cala and CristianStadium:Municipal Les GrasesGoals:David Toro (1-0, min. 40) and Naranjo (2-0, min. 95)