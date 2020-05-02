Sante Mazzarolo, founder of the Alpinestars brand, died this morning at his home in Maser in Italy at the age of 91 after a long illness. The Italian was the driving force behind the fusion of technology and design in the field of motorcycling and motorsport competition clothing.

Mazzarolo founded Alpinestars in 1963. The company was born in Coste where he worked as a simple craftsman. Little by little, the brand increased its name internationally thanks to the creation of a specific boot for motorcycle riding that revolutionized comfort and safety on the handlebar.

In 1999, Alpinestars began developing leather suits for the ultimate motorsport competition after having grown by leaps and bounds with Sante Mazzarolo. Spanish Carlos Checa was the first to try one of these Italian jumpsuits and has helped refine their design ever since.

Mazzarolo passed away last morning at his home in Maser surrounded by his family after a long battle with an illness. The mayor of the city confirmed the death.

“Maser has lost an entrepreneur with great capacity, humanity and authentic faith. I express my condolences for the death of one of the pioneers of entrepreneurship in Maser. I remember with emotion and affection the many meetings with Sante and his family about his beginnings in the sector, “said Claudia Benedos, Mayor of Maser.

Now, his children will continue Sante’s legacy as head of Alpinestars. Her eldest son, Gabriele, has served as President and CEO for several years now. On the other hand, his daughters Lucia and Gloria are also part of the company.

From SoyMotor.com, we send our condolences to the family and friends of Sante Mazzarolo. We had the opportunity to try out some of his brand specific creations for motorsport. A mix of minimalist technology and security to provide maximum performance to athletes.

