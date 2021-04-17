Santanyi take victory after defeating SD Portmany 1-2

04/17/2021 at 4:03 PM CEST

The Santanyi won away from home against SD Portmany by 1-2 in their first match of the Second Phase of the Third Division, which took place this Saturday. After the match, the Portmanyí team is fifth at the end of the match, while the Santanyi is second.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

The second period began in an unbeatable way for the Santañense team, who released their score through a goal of Castell Duran moments after the resumption of the game, specifically in minute 50. The visiting team joined again, increasing distances thanks to a goal from blond in the 80th minute. The local team reduced differences with a goal from eleven meters from Blackberry in the aftermath, in 90, ending the confrontation with a final result of 1-2.

With this result, the SD Portmany remains with 30 points and the Santanyi get 38 points after winning the match.

During the next round, the second of the Second Phase of Third Division, the SD Portmany will play his match against him Mallorca B out of home. For his part, Santanyi will play in his fief his match against him Manacor.