Santanyi receives SD Portmany in his fiefdom

05/07/2021 at 4:31 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 4:30 p.m. the match of the fourth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, which will face the Santanyi Yet the SD Portmany in the Municipal of Santanyí.

The Santanyi comes to the fourth game with the intention of improving their numbers in the championship after having drawn 0-0 against the Collerense in his last game. Since the competition began, the hosts have won two of the three games played so far and have managed to score 26 goals for and 13 against.

For its part, the SD Portmany reaped a tie to one against the Sant Rafel, adding a point in the last match played of the competition, so he will try to continue adding points to his locker in front of the Santanyi. To date, of the three games that the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won zero of them with a balance of 33 goals in favor and 32 against.

In reference to local performance, the Santanyi has managed to win in their only duel played so far at home in the Second Phase of the Third Division. Outside the home, the SD Portmany failed to win on their only date away from home.

The two rivals have met before in the Municipal of Santanyí, in fact, the numbers show a victory and a draw in favor of the Santanyi. In turn, the local team has a streak of two games in a row without losing at home against the SD Portmany. The last game they played on Santanyi and the SD Portmany In this competition it took place in December 2019 and ended with a result of 0-1 for the locals.

Analyzing the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Santanyi is ahead of the SD Portmany with a difference of 11 points. The locals come to the match in second position and with 42 points in the locker. For their part, the visitors have 31 points and occupy the fourth position in the competition.