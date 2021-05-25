Santander will pay dividend to those who attend the takeover of its Mexican subsidiary

Madrid, May 25 (EFE) .- Banco Santander will propose to the shareholders of its Mexican subsidiary the approval of a dividend of 0.45 pesos (0.018 euros) per share at the meeting to be held on June 9, which will finally They will not be discounted from the offer of 24 pesos per title already announced, about 0.98 euros at the current exchange rate.

The entity explains this decision in a relevant fact sent last night to the Spanish supervisor, the CNMV, in which it also recalls that the offer, with which it wants to acquire 8.3% of the capital of the subsidiary that it does not yet control, must receive the approval of the corresponding authorities.

Likewise, the entity maintains its intention to cancel the registration of Santander México shares in the National Securities Registry and exclude them from trading on the Mexican and New York stock exchanges after the settlement of the offer.

The operation, which was announced last March, will involve an investment of about 550 million euros for Santander, and will be closed, predictably, “in the second or third quarter of 2021,” it was reported then.

(c) EFE Agency