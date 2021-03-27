Santander will pay a dividend of 2.75 cents per share on May 4

Related news

Santander Bank reveals the details of its dividend for the year 2020. The entity has revealed this Thursday that the amount It will be paid in full in cash “as of next May 4”.

The entity has communicated this date through inside information sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). It confirms that, as announced a month and a half ago, the payment will amount to a total of € 0.0275 gross per share.

In addition, it is specified that the board of directors has determined that April 29 will be the last day to get shares of Banco Santander with the right to receive the distribution. In this way, on the 30th of the same month the entity will have already discounted the agreed amount in its price.

With the established figure, it is reached the maximum allowed by the European Central Bank (ECB), which sets a cap of 15% of profits. Initially, Santander had raised the possibility of paying 0.10 euros per share charged to reserves, as announced by the entity at its shareholders’ meeting in October.

However, the bank indicates that its intention is to recover a pay-out (percentage of the profit that goes to the dividend) of between 40% and 50% “in the medium term”.