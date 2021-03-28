Santander shares rise 17% due to the intention to acquire the parent company

March 26, 2021 | 3:42 pm

Editor’s Note: This text was published for the first time at 10:17 am (CDMX time), and is updated with the closing price of the shares

Banco Santander México shares rose sharply this Friday after the intention of its parent company, the Spanish group Banco Santander, to acquire all the shares of its Mexican unit that it does not own.

At the close of the day, Santander México shares soared 17.66%, at a price of 22.72 pesos, their highest level since March last year, according to data from Investing.com.

Grupo Santander announced that it will make a public offer for the acquisition of the remaining minority investors in Banco Santander México, around 8.3%, with the intention of canceling the registration of shares in both Mexico and the United States.

The shareholders of Mexico will receive 24,000 pesos per share or, failing that, the book value per share according to the financial statements of Santander México of the last trimester.

The price implies a premium of 24.3% over yesterday’s closing price, which was 19.31 pesos, and 23.6% over the weighted price of the last 30 sessions. The offer is expected to be settled in the second or third quarter of this year.

The offer price assumes that Santander México will not pay any dividend to its shareholders before the offer is settled, and that if a dividend is paid, the price will be suitably adjusted.

Santander said in a statement sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV)

In 2019, Santander had already announced its intentions to acquire 100% of the Mexican subsidiary, after carrying out a capital increase to buy the rest of the shares.

The bank explained that the acquisition is in line with its global strategy of allocating more capital to its businesses in the Americas, and highlighted that Mexico is a key market with attractive potential in the long term.

In its analysis, the European bank points to the high population of working age and the low penetration of loans for SMEs as the main reasons why it finds the Mexican market attractive.

The operation could close in the second or third quarter of 2021, although the start of the offer is subject to regulatory authorizations, as well as the approval of the cancellation of the registration of Santander Mexico shares in the Mexican Stock Exchange.