The price of Santander has reached resistance in the 2.6 zone, an objective that we established in the article entitled “The Santander, at 2.6 “and that was published on May 27, 2020.

The short-term uptrend continues intact. Now, the price has reached a control zone as you can see in the graph that we collect below.

Now, for the moment, there is no evidence that the price of the Santander you have initiated a correction.

If this correction were to occur, we would look at the 2.39-2.37 zone, and while respecting it, we would maintain a bullish bias.

The US employment data published last Friday is not reliable, it is very likely that they have made mistakes. As reported by “The Washington Post”, a “classification error” was made.

Investors did not care, because the real engine of the stock market is confidence that the EDF will continue to support the fixed and variable income markets, that is, the massive injections of liquidity.

The strong rise that the stock markets experienced last Friday, supported by low reliability employment data, was mainly due to the final capitulation of the bears (they closed their short positions).

Now, just as the S&P 500 is at 3,200 trading at a PER of 24, investors are confident in the economy’s recovery and the continued rise.

As we can see in the index of “fear and greed” prepared by CNN, investors are rather greedy but have not yet reached an extreme reading.

This same sentiment is reflected in the “put / call” ratio and the structure of futures on the VIX.

After the sharp rises experienced by the US and European stock markets, we are going to consider as a more likely scenario that, after a brief correction (a stop or a lateral movement), the short-term upward trend continues because sentiment indicators have not reached readings extreme.

As for the S&P 500, as long as it remains above 3,120, a bullish forecast. And as a target of ascent the 3,400.

As for the DAX Xetra, it is likely that upon reaching the resistance of the 13,000 zone it will stop and experience some correction. As long as it stays above 12,350, bullish bias.

And, as regards the IBEX, it is already at the gates of 8,000. And its short-term bullish trend seems intact. As long as it stays above 7,400, bullish bias.

Admittedly, the EDF has done a good job in fighting the economic effects of the pandemic

The key question now is whether the EDF, once the S&P 500 has bounced back in V, will continue to support the rise in stocks or, once its work is done, allow for a greater margin of fluctuation.

The economy has begun the process to reach normality, and now the stock markets must assess other risks: a short-term risk, presidential elections, and another in the medium term, the US-China conflict and the march of inflation.

After the Minnesota massacre, Trump seems to be isolated. That fact and the pandemic are likely to make his reelection difficult.

There are five months left until the US presidential elections are held, and opinion polls assign a 78% chance of Democrats controlling the House of Representatives, a 51% chance of occupying the White House, and a 48 chance % of controlling the Senate.

If Democrats win, stocks will most likely react with declines for fear of Trump’s tax reform repeal

Regarding the friction with China, whoever wins the elections, China will press again, although until the elections are held they will opt for a low profile.