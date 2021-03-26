Santander offers to buy the 8.3% it does not control of its subsidiary in Mexico

MADRID, Mar 26 (Reuters) – Spanish group Banco Santander announced on Friday that it will offer minority shareholders of Santander Mexico the opportunity to sell their shares.

The operation, which will be carried out with a premium over the current price, would entail the acquisition of 8.3% of outstanding shares and an investment of approximately 550 million euros.

With the purchase, Santander intends “to increase the group’s exposure to one of its main markets and with good long-term prospects,” according to a press release.

The consideration in the offer will be 24 Mexican pesos for each Santander México share, which, according to the bank, represents a premium of 24.3% over Santander México’s price on March 25, 2021 and 23.6% over the average of the last 30 sessions.

The operation is expected to have a return on invested capital (ROIC) for Santander of approximately 14% and improve the bank’s earnings per share (EPS) by 0.8% in 2023.

The acquisition of all the outstanding shares, which are expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2021, would reduce the group’s CET1 capital ratio – the most demanding measure of solvency in banking – by approximately 8 basis points.

As of December 31, 2020, the group had a CET1 ratio of 12.34%, above its target of 11-12%.

FIRST TRIMESTER

Santander indicated in the statement that this Friday it will report at the general shareholders’ meeting on the “good evolution” of the business in the first quarter of 2021, “with revenues in line with those of the fourth quarter of 2020.”

Because of this, the bank now expects to achieve a return on ordinary tangible capital (RoTE) of approximately 10% by the end of 2021.

The bank will also report that the board intends to resume a shareholder remuneration policy of 40-50% of the group’s ordinary profit.

“For that reason, during the year it will reserve the necessary amount of capital to implement this policy once the supervisors allow it,” the entity said.

The entity pointed out that the cost of credit continues its downward trend and that in Europe “it continues to generate savings” that improve the group’s efficiency ratio.

In this regard, on Thursday the bank said it would close 111 branches in the United Kingdom and reduce its office space, joining other entities that are closing physical space as the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift towards mobile and digital banking. .

Santander UK will offer some 5,000 employees from the branches that are closing new work modalities, which will combine working from home with access to local collaboration spaces.

(Information from Tomás Cobos; additional information from Iain Withers)