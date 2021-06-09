Santander no longer contemplates canceling the Mexican subsidiary’s listing after modifying the offer

. Latam Videos

China’s CPI increased 1.3% year-on-year in May

Beijing, Jun 9 (.) .- China’s consumer price index (CPI), the main indicator of inflation, grew by 1.3% year-on-year in May, according to data published today by the National Statistics Office ( ONE). This represents an advance compared to the 0.9% registered in April, but a figure below that predicted by analysts, who forecast 1.6% year-on-year in May. The ONE also released today the producer price index (PPI) for May, an indicator of wholesale inflation, which grew by 9% year-on-year. Through a statement published on the ONE website, Dong Lijuan, a statistician from that institution, explained that the efforts of the different actors to “guarantee supply and stabilize prices” managed to keep them “generally stable. “. This is the third consecutive month of CPI increase in China, after 0.9% year-on-year in April and 0.4% in March, while the year had started with a decline of 0.3% year-on-year in January and 0.2% in February. Figures from the ONE show that food prices increased by 0.3% year-on-year in the fifth month of the year, while non-food prices increased by 1.6%. The cost of pork, the most popular meat for Chinese consumers, fell again in May (23.8% year-on-year) as the national herd recovered after the African swine fever epidemic that wiped out tens of millions of pigs in the country since mid-2018, causing high price volatility. The prices of fresh vegetables (+ 5.4% year-on-year) took a different direction in May, eggs (+14.3%), aquatic products (+13.8%) or fresh fruit, with a 1.4% advance. Among non-food products, the cost of consumer goods increased 1.6% year-on-year in May, while that of services increased 0.9%. In the same period, the cost of education, culture and entertainment increased by 1.5%, while that of transport and communications grew by 5.5% year-on-year. Regarding the PPI, which rose 9% year-on-year in May, the ONE highlighted the strong increase – 99.1% year-on-year – in prices in the oil and natural gas extraction industry. According to the agency, the rise in the PPI was conditioned by the increase in international prices of crude oil, iron ore and other non-ferruginous metals, among other materials, although “national demand recovered steadily.” (c) . Agency