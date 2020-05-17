The new Bernabéu project continues at full throttle taking advantage of the club’s decision to play, when the league competition resumes in June, at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium in Valdebebas. These images, to which AS has had access, reflect how advanced the works are also in the interior from the Bernabéu. It can be seen how the lower tier of the South Fund, where the Grada Fans used to be located, has literally been erected, including chairs and methacrylate lamps, and is occupied by cranes and bulldozers venturing a completely different aspect of the stands for when the job is done.

Also, it can be verified that in the corners and in the side stand that overlooks the Paseo de La Castellana all the blue seats have been raised and that in the Third and Fourth Amphitheater there are entire areas of bleachers covered with white tarpaulins as the seating reform is sectoral, within an absolute reform plan that provides for modernization not only exterior, as has already been verified in the exterior and aerial images of the stadium already exhibited, but inside. The North Fund visor It is already raised and in the corners there is nothing left of the roof prior to the start of the works, which this Wednesday will be the first year since they started.

All this work It was planned to start from the end of this month of May, when the competitions should have ended this course. In fact, this Sunday Madrid-Villarreal of day 37 of the League should have been played if the misfortune of the coronavirus pandemic. In other words, the interior reform of the Bernabéu, to which AS has had access with these images, shows that all work has been advanced two months planned to also modernize the interior structure of the La Castellana coliseum. The dream of the new Bernabéu accelerates its march and its crystallization can even be brought forward. At the beginning of 2022, the 21st century Bernabéu dream could be a fact.