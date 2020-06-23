18.33 hours: Levante lineup: Aitor Ferández; Coke, Vezo, Bruno, Toño García; Vukcevic, Radoja, Bardhi, Rochina; Roger and Sergio León.

18.32 hours: There are no surprises in the Atlético de Madrid lineup. Simeone does not rotate and comes out with: Oblak; Arias, Savic, Hermoso, Lodi; Koke, Llorente, Thomas, Saúl; Diego Costa and Carrasco.

6.30 pm: Good afternoon! Welcome to the direct of the match played in La Nucía Levante and Atlético de Madrid corresponding to day 31 of the Santander League. The locals will try to continue their good streak while those of Simeone want to continue in Champions positions.

The rojiblanco team can take advantage of a new draw from the Seville to establish itself in third place. To do so, it must prevail today I raised in La Nucía, a stadium unknown to the Atlético de Madrid. The granota team, on the other hand, faces the game with the comfort that comes from having imposed Spanish last day.

Atlético also won, with a lone goal from Vitolo, the last crash he played in front of the Real Valladolid, a match that was marked by rotations. To face Levante, Simeone will once again have the most common players like Saúl Ñíguez and Koke. The one you can’t count on is Philip, who has returned to stay out of his last call due to injury.

Neither Atlético de Madrid Nor has Levante known defeat since the League resumed. The rojiblanco team has two victories (Osasuna and Valladolid) and a draw (Athletic), while those of Paco López have achieved two draws (Valencia and Seville) and a victory on the last day against Espanyol. So the good streak of one of them could be broken today in La Nucía.