21:05. There is surprise in FC Barcelona. Quique Setién starts Suárez and Braithwaite, forgetting about Griezmann in the attack. The culés go with: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, Vidal, Rakitic; Messi, Braithwaite and Suárez.

21:02. We already have the ounces of each team! Without major changes the Seville. Lopetegui comes out with a fairly predictable team: Vaclik; Navas, Diego Carlos, Koundé, Reguilón; Fernando, Jordán, Óliver Torres; Ocampos, Munir and De Jong.

21:00. Welcome to the broadcast of the Seville – Barcelona! The Santander League It does not stop and today a new day begins, the 30, which brings us a high game. The fight for the title and to enter the Champions League next season goes through the Sánchez-Pizjuán starting at 22:00 hours. The Catalans seek to go back to five points from Real Madrid, after the victory of the Madrid fans yesterday, while the locals want to settle in the top four of the standings.

The Seville It has been shown in these two games as one of the most difficult teams to beat. Against Betis they were superior in the game with which the competition returned and took the three points, while against Levante they tied one with an own goal at the end of Diego Carlos. Despite this, defensively they are one of the best teams in the championship, but today they are tested against Messi, Suárez and Griezmann.

The Barcelona, For his part, he has a litmus test in what has perhaps been his weakest point this year: matches away from home. The image left by the Catalans was not good before the break away from home, but they come from scoring at home to Mallorca and taking three points against Leganés at home. Today they want to continue the good streak and effectiveness that they have shown in these first commitments after the coronavirus, but they must do so without Sergi Roberto and without De Jong, who are low.