Minute 15. Barcelona dominates in these first 15 minutes of play. They have practically settled in the field of Sevilla, which waits and endures well organized behind.

Minute 11. Koundé just had it! Lack thrown from the left by Sevilla and the center takes advantage of the clearance to shoot from the peak of the area. The ball brushes the post.

Minute 7. Braithwaite came out quickly, looking to connect with Suárez, but Diego Carlos appeared to cut the ball at the front.

Minute 6. Barça have come out much better than in the previous two games. It is true that they still do not have control of the ball, but they are seen more fluently.

Minute 4. Incorporation of Messi from the left. He put it looking for Suárez, but cleared a corner Diego Carlos.

Minute 3. Barcelona’s first shot. Suarez hit it from outside the area.

Minute 1. ROLL THE BALL IN SEVILLAAAAA! THE MATCH OF DAY 30 IS AT STAKE! SEVILLA 0-0 BARCELONA.

21:59. About to start Sevilla – Barcelona. Protagonists on the Sánchez Pizjuán grass.

21:56. Everything prepared at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán for the match of day 30 to begin in the Santander League. The Seville – Barcelona it starts in a few minutes. The referee will referee José Luis González González.

21:47. For his part, the Barca He is benefited again this day by playing before Real Madrid, so they will have the opportunity to go back to put five above while waiting for the Whites to face Real next Sunday.

21:44. The Seville He will look for three points that make them sleep seven points above the fifth classified. The sevillistas do not know the defeat in these two games and, in addition, the bad start of Real Sociedad and Getafe has made them extend the advantage over both teams.

21:35. The two teams are already heating up on the pitch. At Seville, Lopetegui repeats the eleven that he won a week ago against Betis, in the game with which the Santander League returned after the break. Ocampos and De Jong are presented as the two great headaches for a Barca that he will have to raise a speed with respect to what was seen in the previous games if he wants to beat the Nervionenses.

21:28. Griezmann’s is not the only variation of the Cantabrian eleven. The losses of Sergi Roberto and De Jong force Setién to put Semedo and Rakitic in. In addition, Vidal gains the confidence of the technician and enters instead of Athur Melo.

21:20. After these first two meetings, Setién gives Griezmann rest. The coach bets on Braithwaite, who did not play against Leganés, and on Suárez, which is his first start after the injury. The two will be partners in the attack of an incombustible Messi.

21:12. Fundamental day in the aspirations of both. The party will have the whole upper part of the classification in suspense. The title and the fight for the Champions League are at stake tonight in Pizjuán. Sevilla is third and, if they win today, their presence in the maximum competition would practically be assured. The Catalans, meanwhile, are facing a key game in the fight for the League, one of those matches marked in red on the calendar.

21:05. There is surprise in FC Barcelona. Quique Setién starts Suárez and Braithwaite, forgetting about Griezmann in the attack. The culés go with: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, Vidal, Rakitic; Messi, Braithwaite and Suárez.

21:02. We already have the ounces of each team! Without major changes the Seville. Lopetegui comes out with a fairly predictable team: Vaclik; Navas, Diego Carlos, Koundé, Reguilón; Fernando, Jordán, Óliver Torres; Ocampos, Munir and De Jong.

21:00. Welcome to the broadcast of the Seville – Barcelona! The Santander League It does not stop and today a new day begins, the 30, which brings us a high game. The fight for the title and to enter the Champions League next season goes through the Sánchez-Pizjuán starting at 22:00 hours. The Catalans seek to go back to five points from Real Madrid, after the victory of the Madrid fans yesterday, while the locals want to settle in the top four of the standings.

The Seville It has been shown in these two games as one of the most difficult teams to beat. Against Betis they were superior in the game with which the competition returned and took the three points, while against Levante they tied one with an own goal at the end of Diego Carlos. Despite this, defensively they are one of the best teams in the championship, but today they are tested against Messi, Suárez and Griezmann.

The Barcelona, For his part, he has a litmus test in what has perhaps been his weakest point this year: matches away from home. The image left by the Catalans was not good before the break away from home, but they come from scoring at home to Mallorca and taking three points against Leganés at home. Today they want to continue the good streak and effectiveness that they have shown in these first commitments after the coronavirus, but they must do so without Sergi Roberto and without De Jong, who are low.