Santander League calendar, live

18:10 – Last day of the Santander League

The Matchday 38 of the League Santander, in which a lot is possibly at stake as in the past 20/21, will have the following pairings.

Alavés – Cádiz FC Barcelona – Villarreal Granada – Espanyol Osasuna – Mallorca Real Madrid – Real Betis Real Sociedad – Atlético de Madrid Sevilla – Athletic de Bilbao Valencia -Celta de Vigo Rayo Vallecano – Levante Elche – Getafe

18:05 – Basque derbies!

The first match between Real society Y Athletic Bilbao It will be played on October 31 at the Working day 12 in Anoeta. The turn of San Mamés will arrive on February 20, in the Working day 25.

18:00 – And the Catalan derbies?

The Catalan derby par excellence is back after the rise of Espanyol. The first game will be on November 21 at the Camp Nou in the Matchday 14 with the FC Barcelona as a local; while the return will be on February 13 at the Matchday 24 at the RCDE Stadium parakeet.

17:55 – When will the Sevillian derbies?

The rivalry of Betis Y Seville continues one more season. The first will be on November 7 at the Matchday 13 at the Benito Villamarín. For the return we will have to wait for the Matchday 26 with the Seville-Betis at the Sánchez Pizjuán.

17:52 – Madrid derbies!

The Madrid derbies this season are already defined. The first clash between Real Madrid Y Athletic will be in the Bernabeu on the Matchday 17 December 12th. The turn in the Wanda Metropolitan It will be on May 8 at the Matchday 35 with Atlético de Madrid – Real Madrid.

17:48 – Dates of the Classics!

Real Madrid Y FC Barcelona will meet this next season for the first time on October 24 at the Camp Nou on the Matchday 10. For him Real Madrid-Barcelona in the Santiago Bernabeu we will have to wait until March 20 with the Matchday 29 of the Santander League.

17:45 hours – We already have the first day of the Santander League!

This will be the first match that will take place on the weekend of August 15.

Alavés – Real Madrid FC Barcelona – Real Sociedad Celta de Vigo – Atlético de Madrid Mallorca – Real Betis Cádiz – Levante Osasuna – Espanyol Sevilla – Rayo Vallecano Valencia – Getafe Villarreal – Granada Elche – Athletic

17:41 hours – We already have a chosen calendar. Will be the number 59,881 of the 100,000 predefined that the Federation had. In short, all the details and pairings in each of the 38 days of the Santander League.

17:35 hours – While waiting for the first day to be drawn, we already know some pairings. On matchday 21 there will be Classic Come in Real Madrid Y Barcelona Y Athletic from Madrid–Athletic Bilbao due to the dispute of the Spain Supercup, held in Arabia.

17:30 hours – Start the draw in the living room Luis Aragones of the City of Soccer of Las Rozas! The first day of this asymmetric calendar will be raffled shortly.

17:15 hours – Up to five weekdays will have this season the League Santander to conform to the compressed schedule of this 21/22. They will be weekly on September 22, October 27, January 19, April 20 and May 11.

17:00 hours – Good afternoon! Welcome to the direct draw of the calendar of the Santander League for the 2021-2022 season. Starting at 5 pm it starts in the living room Luis Aragones from the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas, the draw for the competition calendar that starts next will begin on August 13 and will run until May 22.

The conditional asymmetric calendar will be chosen through a draw between 100,000 different calendars by category made computerized for three days. There are several conditions that the League gave to the RFEF after agreeing on its plan with AFE. For example, the days of the first round do not have to coincide exactly with those of the second; also the dates of the Classics and the derbies They are distributed strategically to meet television commitments and internationalization plans. For security reasons, neither should two parties coincide in the same city.

Likewise, the draw will be conditioned so that the three matches scheduled for December 31, corresponding to day 19 of the League, are between teams from nearby towns to facilitate that players can return home. In addition, it is already established that on the 21st day they will face Atlético, Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Athletic, the four participants of the Super Cup in Arabia (January 12-16, with a Clásico and Atlético-Athletic in the semifinals). These league matches will be brought forward to December 1.

Football is back on Fridays and Mondays

In the 2021-2022 season there will be football again from Friday to Monday. The breaks will be from August 30 to September 8, from October 4 to 12, from November 8 to 16, from January 24 to 31 and from March 21 to 29. The calendar will also include five week-long sessions.

Once the First League calendar is defined, the Second one will be conditioned with the aim that the most attractive matches are placed in the international breaks. When the 848 professional matches are known, LaLiga Iberdrola will also be conditioned to strengthen it