“Santander is in an ascending channel with a target of 3.4 euros”

The rebound in equity markets it has come about thanks to the huge stimulus measures by the Fed and the hopes placed on the vaccination process that would help the economic recovery. Possible inflation could continue to increase bond yields, to the benefit of banks, with the Santander as the value of the Ibex with the highest profit expectations by 2021.

Banco Santander shares plummeted from € 3.95 to 1.5 per share registered by the entity last September due to the fall in its income caused by the coronavirus. From there, the titles have recovered to the level above 2 euros per share.

From a technical point of view, the price is in an ascending channel and looks like it’s heading to the top from this formation, it would be interesting to take bullish positions with an initial target of 3.4 euros. In addition, the 100-session moving average is acting as support for stocks in the security.

Stock market performance of Banco Santander. XTB

A slow rate of vaccination could hurt economic growth expected by 2021 and cause corrections in the most cyclical sectors.

In this sense, to minimize the risk of our trading strategy, we place a trailing stop below the bottom of the channel at 2.75 euros per share.

*** Guillermo Torrego is an analyst at XTB