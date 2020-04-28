Grupo Santander attributable profit in the first quarter of the year amounted to 331 million euros, as reported by the Spanish conglomerate. The result represents a drop of 82% compared to the same period last year.

The underlying profit for the first quarter was 1.977 billion euros, an increase of 8% compared to January to March 2019, considering the constant currency. With the exchange rate fluctuation, the increase was 1% in the period. According to the statement, the result was driven by profit growth in most markets in the Americas and an expansion in the volume of customers and a large part of it was not affected by the coronavirus outbreak. “The pandemic affected the business for only a short time in March,” said the bank in the statement.

Once again, the group attributes a good result in the midst of the crisis to its diversification. According to Santander, underlying profit in North America advanced 34% in the period and South America, 15% – considering the euro constant. These results offset a 16% drop seen in Europe due to lower net interest income, which was partially offset by lower costs locally.

The conglomerate also reported that its capital ratio – the institution is part of the CET1 Group – was 11.58%. According to the bank, the percentage is in line with the previous quarter and also within the target of 11% to 12%. The institution’s return on tangible capital (RoTE) was 11.1%, which, according to the bank, was higher than that of the competition.

“Santander cost / profit ratio remained among the best of its peers, at 47.2% (an improvement of 44 basis points over the previous year), with operating expenses falling by 3% in real terms (excluding inflation), since the bank reached more than 100 million euros in operational efficiency in Europe “, he highlighted.