In the midst of the health emergency in the country, a constant phenomenon has been the attack on medical personnel as they are considered by many people as sources of infection and this situation has now apparently been experienced in one of the Santander branches.

As published by the Central newspaper, Banco Santander staff from the Las Animas and La Paz branches are accused of discriminating against and attacking the director of the Gaya laboratories, Bruno Gaya Cortés, who in an interview with the media claimed that employees of the institution The bank denied him the attention while they shouted at him « Get away, you’re contaminating us! »

Of attention and discrimination

According to the statements delivered to the media quoted by the manager, the problem began when Bruno Gayas presented problems to carry out operations from mobile banking. After making several phone calls to the Santander service number, the bank staff asked the manager to go to a branch to solve the problem.

However, when appearing at the Santander branch located in Las Ánimas, Puebla, the employees refused to offer him the service, after making him wait more than an hour and a half outside the facilities to avoid that he could “infect” customers.

« They had me an hour and a half waiting outside, the door attendant told me ‘you cannot pass, you are a risk and you can contaminate everyone.’ I tried to explain the situation to him, since making use of this account is of utmost importance, so I insisted on solving the problem immediately. Subsequently, he let me access the bank and isolated me in the corner of the facilities, but they never wanted to attend me and nobody wanted to give me his name to file a report, « said the director of the laboratory, while indicating that this behavior was replicated at the La Paz branch.

For Santander, this accusation translates into a direct blow to his reputation. “I am very angry because the company boasts of showing its support for medical personnel, but when it comes to treating us, they do the opposite. This is our job and we have the vocation to exercise it, that’s why we study, and for executives to discriminate against us is outrageous, annoying and humiliating. They hang on from our work defending us, but the truth is that they don’t care. I have cancer, I have not stopped working in 117 days and our profession is also risky, but we do it because it is our work and commitment, « said Bruno Gaya.

Reputation in the hands of employees

Until the closing of this note, Santander has not issued any position, a situation that could aggravate the blow to its reputation.

What happened in this case shows the current corporate construction regulations. It is not only CEOs or great business leaders who shape the personality of the firms and who sustain their image; employees play a vital role in this regard.

Recall that the opinion of people about the company is the main factor (94 percent) that contributes or affects the reputation of a company, even above the awards obtained (88 percent) or advertising (86 percent).

This should be considered under any situation and with special attention when times of crisis are experienced if we consider the impact it has in terms of business.

With this understanding, building a solid reputation for a brand today means more than being recognized in the market for certain particular attributes; it is a fundamental aspect in the well-being of the business of each company that although intangible is a value catalyst for companies

The statement makes more sense when we consider that, according to a survey carried out by BSI, 23 percent of consumers say that they company a product of the company if its reputation is within the average, a figure that rises to 39 percent when We are talking about strong reputation levels and 77 percent when reputation reaches an excellence rating.

