The Santander Bank got a attributed profit of 331 million euros in the first quarter of 2020, 82% less than in the same period of the previous year, after registering a net charge of 1,646 million euros. This impact is mainly due to the provision of 1,600 million due to the expected deterioration in the macroeconomic conditions derived from the health crisis that has caused the COVID-19 pandemic.

Excluding the net charge, which also includes 46 million euros of restructuring costs in Europe, the ordinary attributable profit in the first quarter of 2020 was 1,977 million euros, 1% more (+ 8% in constant euros), driven due to the growth in profit in most of the markets in America and the increase in customer volumes, hardly affected by the crisis, which erupted at the end of the period.

Compared to the first quarter of last year, the bank has experienced a solid evolution in constant euros, with a growth in customer income of 3%. Interest margin grew in seven of the top ten markets and net commissions increased 3%. Loans and deposits increased by 7% and 6%, respectively, in constant euros. In America, credits and resources increase at a double-digit rate (approximately 15%), while in Europe this growth is slower.

Banco Santander continues to offer significant financial support to people and companies affected by the crisis. The average of new daily loans to SMEs and large companies has increased more than 100%, from 562 million euros in February to 1,149 million in April, until day 22. In Europe, driven by Spain and Portugal, the daily average of new Loans has gone from 209 million euros in February to 873 million in April.

The use of digital services accelerated even more during the quarter and Santander already has 38.3 million digital clients, 13% more than in March of last year. In March 2020, almost half of sales (43%) were made through digital channels, representing an increase of seven percentage points compared to 2019. In recent weeks, Santander has experienced strong growth in digital adoption due to the pandemic.

In April, Santander launched PagoFX in the United Kingdom to offer fast, secure and low-cost international transfers to any client, regardless of the bank with which the user operates, and without charges during the first two months due to the crisis of COVID-19. The Group plans to expand this service to 20 new markets within three to four years. During the first quarter of the year, it also acquired payment solutions company Elavon México, with the aim of offering the best merchant payment service through a global platform.

This constant focus on customer engagement and investment in digital capabilities has allowed the Group to remain among the top three banks in customer satisfaction in six of its main markets, while helping to improve operational efficiency. Santander’s efficiency ratio remains among the lowest of its competitors, at 47.2% (44 basis points better than the previous year), and costs decreased 3% without inflation thanks to efficiencies achieved mainly in Europe : Spain (-8%), the United Kingdom (-6%), and Portugal and Poland (-4% each). In the first quarter, the bank achieved more than € 100 million in efficiencies in Europe, in addition to improving synergies by operating as a single region in North America and joint revenue and cost management in South America.

Credit quality continued to improve in the quarter, with a default rate that fell by 37 basis points in the last 12 months, to 3.25%. The cost of credit, that is, what the bank provides when it grants a loan, remained stable at 1%.

.