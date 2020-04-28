Santander Brasil opened this Tuesday, the 28th, the results season of the big banks in Brazil, reporting a net profit of R $ 3.853 billion in the first quarter, a figure 10.5% higher than a year earlier, of R $ 3.485 billion. In relation to the immediately previous three months, the growth was 3.4%.

Santander highlights, in a report accompanying its financial statements, that it managed to deliver a “strong result” in the period, but with the first impacts of the current scenario, marked by the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The bank has already allocated more than R $ 600 million to support the fight against the disease in the markets in which it operates. “Despite the macroeconomic uncertainties, the work over the last few years in strengthening added to the solid capital and liquidity position, prepares us to face the imposed challenges”, highlights Santander, in the document.

Amid the rush for credit in the face of the search for liquidity by companies and individuals in the crisis, the Spanish bank’s expanded credit portfolio in Brazil totaled R $ 463.393 billion in the first quarter, an increase of 7.1% in relation to December. In the annual comparison, the pace of growth was even higher, at 19.8%. In the concept of total credit, the bank delivered expansions of 7.5% and 21.8%, respectively.

Santander Brasil hit the historic mark of R $ 1 trillion of assets in the country at the end of March. The figure represents an increase of 16.7% compared to December and 24.5% in the annual comparison.

Santander ‘s shareholders’ equity was R $ 69.992 billion in the first quarter, an increase of 2.7% in relation to the fourth quarter and 3.5% in one year.

Santander Brasil’s return on equity (ROE) continued to improve despite the initial impacts of the new coronavirus pandemic cited by the institution. The indicator was 22.3% in the first quarter against 21.3% in the three months before. A year ago it was 21.1%.

Brazil’s share of Grupo Santander’s total profit rose to 29% in the first quarter of the year. At the end of 2019, the Brazilian share in the conglomerate had already advanced from 26% at the end of 2018 to 28%.