Santander Brasil’s units soared on Tuesday after the bank released higher-than-expected first-quarter results by analysts, which helped to influence a sharp upturn in the shares of rivals who will publish their numbers for the period in the coming days.

Santander units on the São Paulo stock exchange advanced 10.1% this afternoon, while Ibovespa jumped 3.3%.

Santander Brasil posted recurring first quarter net income of R $ 3.85 billion, an annual increase of 9.2%, driven by another period of rapid growth in the loan portfolio, while the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic were little felt in the period .

“Santander Brasil’s result was marked by lower than expected provisions and taxes, as well as consumption of coverage for defaults, facts that helped profit,” said XP Investimentos analysts, adding that it is still too early to draw conclusions. Analysts reiterated a “neutral” recommendation and a target price of 30 reais for the bank’s shares.

For Ilan Arbetman, an analyst at Ativa Investimentos, a more negative expectation weighed on bank shares, “but what we had today in the balance sheet of Santander shows a resilience of the sector”.

Even with the increase of this Tuesday, Santander shares operate around 43% below the level of the end of 2019, showing a greater decrease than that of Ibovespa, which until now has fallen about 30% in the period.

This movement is also the case for the other Ibovespa banks. Banco do Brasil accumulates a drop of about 45%, despite the 11.3% increase of this session. Itaú Unibanco and Bradesco show better performance, with a 34% and 38% drop, respectively in 2020, but still above the drop in the index. Both shares were up 8.3% and 9.7% this afternoon.

BTG Pactual analysts saw last week a more positive outlook for these two banks, maintaining a purchase recommendation for both, while Banco do Brasil and Santander Brasil have a neutral recommendation.

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

