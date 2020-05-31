The situation of the IBEX 35 has improved a lot this May thanks to the large companies by capitalization of the index: Inditex, Iberdrola, Endesa and Telefonica.

The banks of the IBEX 35 determine the evolution of the Spanish index and the rebound has been one of the causes that has slowed the rise in the index.

The performance of the banks during the stock exchange week that has just ended has been very good, with Banco Santander, BBVA and Caixabank showing weekly increases of over 7%. The laggards and the most penalized have been Bankia and Banco Sabadell, which is suffering a harsh punishment in this crisis with only increases of 0.20% and 0.56% respectively:

Weekly variation of banks

We show the evolution of the price of banks during May in the following table (own elaboration)

Where does the punishment of Bankia and Banco Sabadell come from

The punishment suffered by Banco Sabadell and Bankia is not only due to investors’ trust or mistrust in the entities, nor due to their state of “health” as we can see below. It should also be borne in mind that on May 19, the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) again authorized the opening short positions in the IBEX 35 and the entity Millennium International Management LP It has not taken long to attack both entities as can be found on the CNMV’s own website.

Banco Sabadell on May 21 already reflects activity in short positions:

Liquidity concern

Before the crash, the situation of European banks was already very bad due, among other reasons, to the significant reduction in margin due to the situation of interest rates in the Eurozone, by 0.05% in 2014 and 0% since March 2016. (Now the rates are in: deposit -0.50%, reference 0% and marginal credit facility 0.15%).

Currently, the great concern for banks is in their liquidity situation in order to face the crisis, a crisis that in Spain, together with Italy, is expected to be worse than in the rest of the developed countries, with many debt restructurings, postponements. of payments, bankruptcy and bankruptcy.

One of the causes that we can find to justify the doubts that the market has regarding banks is, unlike the US, the structure of business financingthat is, how companies are financed.

Structure of financing for US companies vs. Europe

In the US, the structure of corporate financing is very different from Europe and they diversify their sources of financing in a much better diversified and more efficient way.

When it comes to financing US companies lean much less heavily on banks than European ones, only 19% of American companies financing is bank based, while in Europe 80% of the debt of companies fall on banks. This situation means that when a large number of companies have problems, banks are very affected.

It is what happened with the pandemic and the economic slowdown that has unleashed a liquidity crisis in a large part of Spanish companies and as a consequence have strained the situation of the banks, forcing them to the need to provision resources to try to avoid a financial disaster and that the liquidity crisis becomes a solvency crisis for banks.

How do you see from the bank the situation caused by the pandemic?

Sources at Banco Sabadell said: “The health crisis caused by Covid-19 has paralyzed activity, causing a significant impact on economic growth, although it is expected to be temporary. To minimize the consequences of this crisis, central banks and governments have applied a wide battery of measures in an agile and forceful way, measures unprecedented in recent economic history. ”

Although in this paragraph the entity may have gone too far to say “agilely and forcefully” at least from my point of view and as regards Spain. The government of Spain has been hitting blinds throughout the crisis and continues to do so, it is difficult to do worse, although with its propaganda it says otherwise and here I leave it because it is not my intention to get into political issues.

The entity continues its text optimistically regarding the control and evolution of the pandemic. In this sense, he said: “Having managed to reduce the rate of expansion of the virus, many countries, including Spain, have already announced and launched their reactivation plans. Furthermore, advances in scientific research are promising and yield positive results for the treatment of the pandemic. ”

In short, they show optimism regarding the way out of the crisis. My greatest wish is that you are not mistaken.

What is the situation of Spanish Banks? Main magnitudes

According to a report by Banco Sabadell, the situation of the Ibex banks can be seen through their main magnitudes. They are important to consider by investors and clients and are summarized below in order to establish a very interesting comparison:

Capital and Liquidity provisions and ratios. (At the end of the text its interpretation is clarified)

It does not stop surprising, but it is precisely Bankia and Banco Sabadell who show better liquidity ratios, after Caixabank. Capital ratios are good, well above what is required by the Regulator and also among the best Banco Sabadell and Bankia.

In this regard, from Deutsche Bank it has been stated that banks are prepared to face a crisis such as the one caused by the coronavirus after the regulatory changes after the 2008 crisis.

When are we going to start clearing up the doubts?

The presentation of results for the 2nd quarter will begin to clear doubts about the impact of the crisis in its first stage. However, it will be necessary to wait at least the third quarter to begin to know the impact of companies with liquidity problems on the results of banks.

To have the quantification of the impact on banks of those companies with solvency problems, it is likely to have to wait until the end of 2020, when it is possible to know the block of companies that have fallen by the wayside and those that have delayed or missed payments.

Banks credit rating

For information and as a complement to the information, we leave the credit rating of the IBEX 35 banks

Long-term credit rating

Short-term credit rating

The Banking Sector and the Ibex35

It could be said that if the banks do not improve their situation, it is very difficult for the IBEX 35 to go anywhere. For this reason, it is interesting to know the reference levels of the banking sectors to know when the sector will start to rise and, on the other hand, what levels it should not lose if we do not want to see a disaster.

How the banking sector closed the week:

How the banking sector closed the month of May:

The sector has shown a significant improvement in the last month, as observed in the sector comparison in the last twelve sessions, going from the area of ​​breakdown of supports to the area of ​​upward resistance. However, as we will see later, also in the charts of B. Santander and BBVA, the figure (framed in the ellipse) that they have formed in the last 3 days is very “ugly”.

Comparison of SX7R and SXTE graphics (banks)

Banco Santander and BBVA

They are two entities with a close correlation between the two and to support an upward break in the sector it would be necessary for both to break their upward resistance levels at the same time.

Despite the good week, the wait and doubts of Thursday and Friday by the Trump press conference has caused two return figures that leave a very bad impression and a minor bearish divergence. They could be corrected as US futures shot up Friday after the press conference.

The images mark the important levels to take into account both support and resistance.

Comparative evolution of BBVA and Banco Santander in daily chart

If we see the charts with a greater perspective, on a weekly chart, the expectation is somewhat better but they must return to the high resistance zone and break it so that it can leave the ground in formation since the crash.

It should be noted that Santander’s lows were left 8 sessions ago when, theoretically, the worst of the crash had been left behind, something that has not happened with BBVA, which between the two values ​​shows the greatest strength.

Comparative evolution of BBVA and Banco Santander in weekly chart

In conclusion:

The situation of European banks was bad before the crash. After the crash, according to the ratios of the Spanish banks, the entities comfortably comply with the requirements of the Regulator.

One problem facing the coronavirus crisis is the financing structure of European companies that have excessive support from banks. This makes banks more vulnerable to payment incidents and bankruptcies. However, the entities have made important provisions to try to prevent such incidents. The key is to know if it is enough or not to face the crisis. It is assumed that it is sufficient.

The market does not yet trust banks in view of the technical situation of their charts, but could start to emerge from it if their prices improve in the short term.

Technically they could be forming a floor and until Thursday the expectation was that they could break higher. The figure left at the close is ugly on a daily chart and precautions must be taken.

The weekly chart looks more hopeful.

I do not think they are still to buy, although it is possible that short-term trading may be possible on occasion.

INTERPRETATION OF THE MAGNITUDES:

CET1 Capital Ratio * Strong capital position in Spanish banks. Widely above the requirements demanded by the regulator.

(*) The CET1 shows the capital (Tier 1) as a percentage of risk-weighted assets. The higher it is, the more solvency guarantees the entity will have, although a too high ratio may be inefficient in terms of structure.

Liquidity Ratio: LCR 1Q20 *

(*) It is the result of dividing the total liquid assets by the short-term payment obligations. The ratio tells us if the bank has enough liquid assets to face potential short-term cash outflows. For the purposes of banking regulator requirements, this ratio must be at least 100%.

Banks have a loose liquidity buffer and are supported by the new liquidity lines applied by the European Central Bank.

High level of provisions to reflect the new context of contraction.

The rating is the credit rating of an entity for certain debt issues or access to credit. It also defines the overall credit rating of a public or private company, of public organizations and administrations, and even of states. Ratings can be reviewed, suspended or withdrawn by the rating agency at any time. These ratings do not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or maintain securities.

Sources: ., CNMV, financial bulletins and presentations of results of each entity, Santander, BBVA, CaixaBank, Bankinter, Bankia, Banco Sabadell and Deutsche Bank. ProRealtime and Visual Chart. Summary tables: own elaboration.

