A great week has ended for the European and US stock markets, but perhaps, the index that should celebrate the most is the IBEX 35, which has concluded a exceptional week.

The importance of this week lies in the substantial improvement by the IBEX 35 banks, without whose rise the index would be lame. This time the banks have added very important increases.

The most spectacular weekly rise Within the banks of the IBEX 35, the Banco Sabadell, 33.26% closing at 0.3603

BBVA has risen in a week a 26% closing at 3,527 euros and Banco Santander 24% with a closing at 2,527 euros.

One of the factors that have helped Banco Sabadell rise has been closing shorts that I told you about last week. In these short films, the most important part of them had been opened Millennium International Management LP who also took short positions in Bankia.

These rises have their relevance in the exit of the banks from the soil zone that they were forming. However, next week they should confirm that the output is firm and consolidate it.

Banking sectors too have come out of the ground but with more clarity and they have shown important advances as you can see in the following table:

Causes of sharp rises

First was the European Commission (EC) who approved the “Recovery Plan” through which 750,000 million euros will be injected between subsidies and loans to the countries.

This week has been European Central Bank (ECB) who has decided increase by 600 billion euros the endowment of “Emergency Procurement Program against the pandemic ”(PEPP). With this increase, the program amounts to 1.35 trillion euros.

The raison d’être of this Program, according to the ECB’s own argument, is “In response to the downward revision of inflation during the projection horizon related to the pandemic, the expansion of the PEPP will reinforce the general accommodative orientation of monetary policy, supporting financing conditions for the real economy, especially for businesses and households. ”

In this sense, Philip R. Lane, member of the ECB Executive Committee He said today “The severity and duration of the pandemic macroeconomic shock will be mainly determined by the success of public health actions to suppress the spread of COVID-19 and the impact of associated social distancing measures on the level of economic activity. It follows that the projections are surrounded by an exceptional degree of uncertainty … ”

The stock markets have celebrated it with strong rises because investors love the injections of liquidity from central banks, but it must be realized that they are measures to face the crisis we are experiencing and with the aim of mitigating the effects of a pandemic on the already battered European economies. Yes, it is true that the European economies were clearly showing signs of slowing down, and the effects that Trump’s trade wars were causing on them were evident.

Let’s not forget that the automotive sector, the steel industry, the aluminum industry and banks were noticing serious damage.

Trump seems calm at the moment in the face of trade agreements with China, but none of us would be surprised if he resumed actions against China itself or against Europe. In fact, he has already returned to threats to Europe and China saying that “if the tariffs on imports of American lobster are not lowered, he will retaliate against European cars and Chinese products” without specifying, “If they do not change, we will apply a tariff to their cars and they will change immediately, “he said, calling Brussels” almost as bad over the years as China in terms of trade. ” As reported today https://www.eleconomista.com.mx/

So it will be difficult for us to have peace of mind in the markets, even more so as the electoral campaign gets closer and closer.

Regarding the increases on Friday, the trigger that has ended up driving the markets upward has been the publication of the employment data that has broken all expectations.

The expected data was dismal: Non-farm payrolls for the month of May – 8 million and not only did it go better than expected but it was + 2.5 million.

The rest of the data from the employment bank have all come out very good and much better than expected. The result has been a strong pull of the stock markets in all markets in the US and Europe and the Nasdaq 100 has once again reached a record high of 9,823 points. The IBEX 35 has not been left behind, this week it has risen 10.94% closing at 7,872.60.

The star bank of the week: Banco Sabadell

Banco Sabadell in daily chart

He will have to consolidate the rise but at least he seems to want to start leaving behind the situation of technical weakness. However, you need to consolidate this week’s improvements.

After the strong pull this week, his challenge is to consolidate the break of the 0.3373 level that he broke on Friday. His next objective, if all goes well, is to exceed the level of 0.3986 and be above 0.4 euros.

Comparison of Banco Santander and BBVA

If we look at the chart, we see that the two indices have closed above the important level of resistance to the upside. BBVA has clearly surpassed it and Banco Santander by very little, but the closing has been above the level of 2.52 euros.

Daily chart

Banking sectors

They have clearly closed above their upward resistance levels confirming their exit from the ground they have just left behind. The green zone reflects this week’s rise:

Daily chart

In summary:

It has been a good week and there is a willingness for the markets to consolidate the increases. However, the danger has not yet passed, according to what has been said above regarding the measures taken by the EC and the ECB.

In trading, operations have been carried out. In the long term, the moment is doubtful depending on the way the charts are analyzed and the time horizon of the trading or, where appropriate, of the investment.

