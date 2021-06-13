Santander arrives exhausted to the weekly bearish gap of 3.60 euros

It seems that Santander stocks are choking the resistance zone of 3.50-3.60 euros. And it is not for less given that this level corresponds to the weekly bearish gap at the end of February last year.

Technical analysis

BEAR GAP

Short term

Medium term

Long term

First of all, it never hurts to remember where the title comes from and where it is. Y comes from rising 140% from the September lows, which is no small thing. And how could it be otherwise, fatigue accumulates and prices no longer rise with the same joy as before. Something absolutely normal. This fatigue is reflected in the significant weekly and monthly overbought levels. This by itself does not mean that we have to attend a strong correction, but it does mean that it somehow subtracts impulsiveness, cruising speed (momentum).

The truth is that the current levels are not going to be easy to beat, a priori. Well, the extreme depletion of the value is joined by the important resistance that it presents in the weekly bearish gap at the end of February 2020 at 3.60 euros. And then we have the prepandemic levels at the highs of early 2020 at 3.75 euros. Then, summing up, we have a resistance range of 3.60-3.75 euros which can act like a large temporary roof in the quote.

Banco Santander weekly chart